Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.54% of Veracyte worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $4,243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

VCYT opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

