Verge Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Verge has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $287.50 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00367937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,431,979,866 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

