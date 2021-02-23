VeriCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $534,886.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $534,886.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.65 or 0.99496908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00122669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003487 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,489,526 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

