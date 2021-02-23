Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

