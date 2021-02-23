Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.36. 104,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.