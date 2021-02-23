Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,174. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

