Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $16.90

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $16.90 or 0.00033519 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $67,997.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.00780152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00039706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.54 or 0.04583913 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.