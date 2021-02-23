Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 55,104 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VBTX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 274,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,220. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 443,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

