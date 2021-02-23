Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after buying an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. 655,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626,359. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

