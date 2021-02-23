Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,292,269 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $115,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 759.5% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 583,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,359. The company has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.