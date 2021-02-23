Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 7.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $15.22. 3,647,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,171,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Veru by 293.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 182,868 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Veru by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

