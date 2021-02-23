Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $58.31. 519,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 867,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

