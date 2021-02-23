Viberate Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.46 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

VIB is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

