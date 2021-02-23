Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Shares Up 0.5%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 18,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNRAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vicinity Centres from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

