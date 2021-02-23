Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $540,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,965 shares of company stock worth $12,855,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

