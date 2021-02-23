Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ArcBest worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

ARCB stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

