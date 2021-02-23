VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Shares Down 1.3%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.