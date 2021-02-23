Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 15.3% during the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 40.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 475,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

FOXA stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

