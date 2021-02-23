VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $28.85 million and $6.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

