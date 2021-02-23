VIDY Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.11 or 0.00791518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00058604 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.28 or 0.04598810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

