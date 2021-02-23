ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.6%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.57. 1,493,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,812,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.
The firm has a market cap of $678.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.