VIG (VIG) Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, VIG has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.78 million and $8,987.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.25 or 0.05364627 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005619 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,070,167 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

