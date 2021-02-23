Vikram Karnani Sells 8,358 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vikram Karnani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. 2,195,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,463. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $91.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

