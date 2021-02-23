Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.13

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and traded as high as $37.95. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 142 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 3,848 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $130,601.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,948,182.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III acquired 1,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.