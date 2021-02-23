Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Visa worth $716,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $210.73. 173,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $411.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.