Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.39. 152,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. The company has a market capitalization of $410.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

