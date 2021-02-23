Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF)

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

