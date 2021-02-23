Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Down 6.7%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.77. 1,538,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,144,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

