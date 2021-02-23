Vivid Coin (VIVID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $35,289.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00482706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00070659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00522501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

