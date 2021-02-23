VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Shares Down 8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $9.76. 655,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,480,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

