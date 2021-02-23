Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.96

Shares of Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.96 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.29). Volga Gas shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 6,837 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of £19.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Volga Gas Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

