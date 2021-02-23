VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Down 9.4%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.26. 731,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 524,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.