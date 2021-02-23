Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 212 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

