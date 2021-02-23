Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. 72,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 81,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.