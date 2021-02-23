VPC Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Trading Down 5.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 14,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 115,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

