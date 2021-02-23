vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Down 9.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.37. 3,249,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,750,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,191 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

