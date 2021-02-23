Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

