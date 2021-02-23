W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $120,273.88

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $120,273.88 and $41,606.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

