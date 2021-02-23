W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,542,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,178,268 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of W. R. Berkley worth $633,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

WRB stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

