Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,720 shares of company stock worth $8,333,275 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

