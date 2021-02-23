Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,275. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

