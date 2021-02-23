Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.00. 261,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

