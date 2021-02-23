Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00.

SLP stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

