Waltonchain Market Cap Achieves $61.43 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $61.43 million and $23.00 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.65 or 0.03166796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.