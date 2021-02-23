WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $489.92

Shares of WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.92 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 461 ($6.02). WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at GBX 466 ($6.09), with a volume of 14,708 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 488.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.92. The company has a market cap of £243.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

About WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco plc (WAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco plc (WAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.