Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €17.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.63 ($13.69).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €12.24 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $555.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.58 and a 200-day moving average of €9.06. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a one year high of €12.42 ($14.61).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

