Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.26

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 8513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

