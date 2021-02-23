Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) stock traded down C$1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,581. The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$100.55 and a 12 month high of C$143.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$128.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099999 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

