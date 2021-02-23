Waves Enterprise One Day Volume Hits $246,115.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $246,115.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00474457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00507738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074588 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,945,900 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

