Waves Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $218.16 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00019369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $218.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001625 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,412,502 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

